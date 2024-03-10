Biden declares US stance towards Russia

(MENAFN) In his State of the Union address on Thursday night, President Joe Biden reiterated the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Biden asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is actively seeking to sow chaos around Europe and emphasized the imperative of standing with Ukraine against potential aggression.



Addressing Congress, Biden expressed a resolute stance, stating, "If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop in Ukraine, I assure you he will not." He went on to renew his call to House Republicans to cease blocking additional military aid for Ukraine, stressing that providing the necessary weapons is crucial for Ukraine's defense against potential Russian aggression.



Biden directed a message to President Putin, emphasizing that the United States will not walk away or bow down in the face of Russia's actions. The president reiterated that while there are no plans to deploy American troops directly into the conflict, the administration remains committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.



The ongoing political deadlock over Biden's proposed USD61 billion aid package for Ukraine was highlighted in the address, with the GOP resisting its passage. The political dynamics surrounding the aid package reveal broader tensions, with Republicans leveraging their support for Ukraine to push for a crackdown on illegal migration.



Russia's perspective on the conflict, pointing to NATO's eastward expansion and collaboration with Ukraine as catalysts, continues to be a point of contention. Putin, in a recent interview with United States journalist Tucker Carlson, emphasized Russia's defensive posture and disputed the portrayal of his country as a threat by Western nations.



This article delves into President Biden's State of the Union address, analyzing his statements on the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the broader implications for United States foreign policy. It explores the challenges faced by the administration in garnering bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine and examines the geopolitical complexities underlying the ongoing crisis.





