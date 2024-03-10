Oil prices fall amid lingering concerns over Chinese demand and OPEC+ output cuts

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a notable decline in trading on Friday, marking a weekly downturn driven by ongoing market apprehensions regarding the subdued demand for crude in China, despite the extension of production cuts by the OPEC+ group. Brent crude futures dropped by 1.1 percent, settling at USD82.08 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures recorded a similar decline of 1.2 percent, closing at USD78.01 per barrel. Both benchmarks registered weekly declines, with Brent crude falling by 1.8 percent and West Texas Intermediate crude dropping by 2.5 percent.



The continued focus on Chinese demand dynamics has been a primary factor influencing oil market sentiment. Despite efforts by the OPEC+ alliance to curb production, concerns persist regarding the sluggish demand from China, coupled with uncertainties surrounding the commencement of demand associated with the upcoming driving season in the United States. Dennis Kessler, deputy general manager of trading at BOK Financial, noted the cautious stance of market participants, highlighting that while supply-side factors have been relatively controlled due to OPEC production cuts and Russian export sanctions, demand-side challenges, particularly from China, remain prominent.



Earlier in the week, China announced its economic growth target for 2024 at approximately 5 percent, a goal that many analysts perceive as ambitious without further stimulus measures. The announcement underscores the broader economic context influencing oil market dynamics, as concerns over the pace of global economic recovery continue to weigh on investor sentiment. The anticipation of additional stimulus measures in China, alongside other macroeconomic factors, will likely continue to shape oil price movements in the near term, as market participants monitor developments both domestically and internationally.



As oil markets navigate evolving demand and supply dynamics, the interplay between geopolitical events, economic indicators, and policy decisions will remain central to price fluctuations. The delicate balance between production cuts and demand-side factors underscores the complex nature of the oil market, highlighting the need for ongoing monitoring and analysis to anticipate and respond to shifts in market conditions effectively.

MENAFN10032024000045015682ID1107957305