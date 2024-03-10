(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron's recent declaration of "no limits" to support Ukraine has sparked criticism from both Moscow and opposition leaders in France. According to reports, Macron convened opposition leaders at the Elysee Palace for discussions on France's stance toward Ukraine. The meeting, lasting over three hours, failed to yield a consensus.



Macron's bold statement, asserting that there are "no limitations" when it comes to aiding Kiev, underscores his increasingly assertive rhetoric amid the ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces. He framed this commitment as a "proportionate response" to Moscow's actions. This uncompromising stance has garnered attention and raised concerns about the potential implications for France's foreign policy and its relations with Russia.



The French president's recent comments build on his earlier statements, where he hinted at the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine. However, these remarks faced resistance from several members of the United States-led bloc. Macron's evolving position underscores the complexities and challenges faced by Western leaders as they navigate the geopolitical landscape of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



During the discussions with opposition leaders, Macron's stance faced criticism from figures such as National Rally leader Jordan Bardella and Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel.



Bardella emphasized the need for France to establish clear red lines to avoid unintentional escalation. While expressing support for aiding Ukraine, he cautioned against actions that could lead to a direct conflict with Moscow.



On the other hand, critics like Florian Philippot, leader of the non-parliamentary Patriots Party, went further, urging the French public to impeach Macron before any potential involvement in Ukraine. The divergent opinions within France's political landscape highlight the challenging balance Macron must strike between demonstrating support for Ukraine and avoiding actions that may lead to an unintended military entanglement.



As Macron's foreign policy decisions continue to draw attention and spark debates domestically, the article delves into the complexities of France's position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It explores the varying perspectives within French politics and society, analyzing the potential implications of Macron's commitment to providing unwavering support for Ukraine.



