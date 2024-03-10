Zelensky critic says Spain overlooking killing attempt

(MENAFN) Anatoly Shariy, a prominent critic of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the founder of a banned political party, has raised alarming allegations of an attempted assassination in Spain, accusing the Spanish police of negligence in investigating the incident. Shariy, known for his YouTube channel with nearly 2.9 million subscribers, has been a vocal opponent of Zelensky's government, leading to the banning of his libertarian-leaning party in 2022.



The purported assassination attempt occurred as Shariy and his wife, Olga, were driving to their home in Roda de Bera near Tarragona, southwest of Barcelona. According to reports, a masked man pointed what Olga described as a "machine gun" at their car. While the couple escaped unharmed, Shariy has since expressed frustration with the Spanish police, alleging a lack of urgency and thorough investigation.



In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Shariy claimed, "Day concluded. The police did not question witnesses who saw the [would-be] murderer escape from the crime scene. They want me to be killed. There are no more doubts." His criticism continued on Thursday, highlighting the authorities' failure to interview a postman who reportedly witnessed the shooting, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the investigation.



According to El Diario, the Shariys have faced persistent threats and harassment, particularly from "neo-Nazi groups" in Ukraine who discovered their location. The tensions escalated last October when unidentified individuals threw Molotov cocktails at their residence.



The article delves into the complex backdrop of Shariy's political activism, his clashes with the Ukrainian government, and the potential implications of an assassination attempt on foreign soil. It explores the broader context of political dissent, safety concerns for critics living abroad, and the challenges authorities face in addressing threats against individuals with high public profiles.



MENAFN10032024000045015687ID1107957300