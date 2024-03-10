Global stock markets seek to recover following week of mixed performance

(MENAFN) Global stock markets are striving for upward momentum after a week marked by mixed performances across major indices. While the S&P 500 index demonstrated remarkable resilience, achieving approximately 17 increases out of the last 19 weeks, its streak was interrupted by a marginal 0.26 percent decline last week. Similarly, the Dow Jones index experienced its most significant weekly downturn since October, registering a 0.8 percent drop, while the Nasdaq index also dipped by 1 percent.



Market fluctuations on Friday were influenced by various factors, including the loss of momentum in Nvidia shares, a prominent player in the artificial intelligence sector, which declined by over 5 percent during the trading session. Despite this setback, Nvidia's shares still managed to accrue a notable 7 percent increase throughout the week, contributing to a surge that has collectively added over $1 trillion to stock market capitalization since the beginning of the new year.



Conversely, Tesla's share price deepened its losses for the current week, tumbling by 13 percent. In Europe, the STOXX 600 index extended its gains for the seventh consecutive week, advancing by 5.71 points or 1.15 percent. However, the positive momentum from earlier sessions faltered slightly towards the end of the week, with the index edging closer to stability at its highest level ever, reaching 503.29 points.



Notable sectoral performances included a 2.1 percent increase in the real estate sector, leading gains, while technology stocks experienced a 1.6 percent decline. Meanwhile, in Japan, the Nikkei index concluded the week with a decline for the first time in six weeks. Profit-taking operations contributed to the downturn, exacerbated by heightened speculation regarding the Bank of Japan's potential departure from ultra-loose monetary policy later in the month, which dampened investor sentiment.



As global markets navigate a landscape characterized by mixed signals and shifting expectations, investors remain vigilant amidst evolving economic and monetary policy dynamics, striving to identify opportunities amidst the volatility.

