Gold prices rise to record highs amid US unemployment data, interest rate cut speculation

(MENAFN) Gold prices soared to unprecedented heights following the release of data indicating a rise in the unemployment rate in the United States, fueling expectations of imminent interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Gold futures contracts experienced their third consecutive week of gains, surging by over 4 percent in the previous week alone. April delivery gold futures contracts witnessed a notable increase of approximately 0.95 percent upon settlement, equivalent to roughly USD20.3, ultimately closing at a remarkable USD2185.5 per ounce.



The US economy saw a notable addition of 275,000 jobs in February, surpassing analysts' expectations. However, this positive employment data was juxtaposed by a rise in the unemployment rate. The latest figures from the US Department of Labor revealed downward revisions to previous months' job creation estimates, with January's reading adjusted from 353,000 to 124,000, and December's estimates lowered from 333,000 to 290,000.



The decline in the dollar index by 0.1 percent contributed to making gold more affordable for foreign buyers, further boosting demand. Concurrently, the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds reached its lowest level in over a month, underscoring investors' growing concerns and shifting sentiments.



Market sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance intensified, with traders increasingly betting on the possibility of interest rate cuts as early as May, with odds reaching around 30 percent post-release of the jobs report. However, June remained the most probable scenario, with a 73 percent likelihood according to market projections.



Gold's remarkable ascent commenced earlier in the week, surpassing its previous December peak. This surge was primarily fueled by mounting indications of inflationary pressures, coupled with its enduring status as a safe haven asset amidst economic uncertainty.



In summary, gold's meteoric rise to record levels was propelled by a confluence of factors, including US unemployment data, speculation surrounding interest rate cuts, and persistent concerns over inflation and economic stability. As investors navigate evolving market dynamics, gold continues to assert its appeal as a steadfast store of value and hedge against volatility.

