Technology sector witnesses progress in diversification, narrowing gender gap

(MENAFN) In recent years, there has been a notable shift in the technology sector of advanced economies, particularly in the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. A Financial Times analysis of official data indicates a narrowing gender gap within the tech workforce, attributing this positive trend to several key factors.



One significant contributor to the increased participation of women in technology roles has been the surge in demand for IT jobs, particularly since the onset of the pandemic. This heightened demand, coupled with evolving gender equality policies and a greater acceptance of flexible work arrangements, has provided more opportunities for women to enter and thrive in the tech industry.



Statistics from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reveal a noteworthy increase in the percentage of women working in technology in the United States, rising from 31 percent in 2019 to 35 percent by the end of 2023. Similarly, across the European Union, the proportion of women engaged in computer programming and related services has seen an uptick, climbing from 23 percent pre-pandemic to 25.2 percent by the close of 2023. Notable increases have also been observed in the United Kingdom, where the percentage rose from 29 percent in 2019 to over 32 percent last year.



Economists attribute this trend to the robust demand for IT jobs, which has outpaced overall job growth in the sector. In the United States, for instance, the number of IT jobs surged by 15 percent in December 2023 compared to the same period in 2019, significantly exceeding the overall job growth rate of 1.5 percent during the same timeframe.



Despite these positive developments, the tech industry remains predominantly male-dominated, prompting calls for greater diversity and inclusion in recruitment practices. As artificial intelligence technologies continue to advance, there is growing recognition of the need for a diverse workforce to mitigate biases and ensure ethical development.



Athene Margaret Donald, an emeritus professor of experimental physics at the University of Cambridge, emphasizes the critical importance of diversity in the field of artificial intelligence. She underscores the necessity of including women, minorities, and people of color to ensure a comprehensive and unbiased approach to AI development.

