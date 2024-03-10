Kerala Shocker: Body Parts Of Man Killed By Son-In-Law Found Inside His Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 (IANS) In a shocking incident, the body parts of a man, who was allegedly killed by his son-in-law, were found inside the accused's rented home in Kattapana, Idukki district of Kerala.
The body parts of the victim (Vijayan) were found after his son-in-law (Nidish) admitted that he killed Vijayan. He told the police that he buried the body inside their rented home after killing him with a hammer.
Police said that the hammer used for the crime has also been recovered.
Police said that the victim's body was found in a sitting posture. A shirt, pants and belt of the victim were also recovered.
However, it is not yet unknown when was Vijayan killed.
Police got a breakthrough in the case after Nidish and his brother-in-law Vishnu (Vijayan's son) were arrested in a theft attempt.
Vishnu was admitted to a hospital due to injuries after he tried to escape from the police while Nidish was arrested by the police.
On further questioning, he revealed that he had killed his father-in-law and buried him inside his home by digging a pit. He revealed that family members of Vijayan, including his son Vishnu and wife Suma, had supported him in burying the victim.
Police said that further investigation is underway.
