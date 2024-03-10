Firm owned by Musk gets investigated over allegations of Russia utilizing its satellites

(MENAFN) In a significant development, United States lawmakers have initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's SpaceX following allegations from Ukraine that Russian troops utilized the company's Starlink satellite service on the conflict frontline. The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Representatives Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) and Robert Garcia (D-California) have formally launched the probe, urging SpaceX to report any complaints regarding the potential illegal use of Starlink terminals.



The Democratic lawmakers expressed concern over Ukrainian claims that Russian forces had deployed Starlink terminals, potentially violating United States sanctions laws. In a letter sent on Wednesday to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, Raskin and Garcia emphasized the gravity of the situation, asserting that Russia's alleged use of Starlink "poses a serious threat to Ukraine's security, Ukrainian lives, and United States national security."



The lawmakers indicated unease regarding the possibility that SpaceX may lack appropriate guardrails and policies to prevent the misuse of Starlink services. They announced plans to engage with the Pentagon and other relevant agencies, underscoring the importance of restricting any trade that empowers the Russian military.



Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) had previously claimed that Russian troops were increasingly relying on Starlink services on the battlefield, citing intercepted conversations among Russian military personnel. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has vehemently denied these allegations, stating that "no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia." The Kremlin has also refuted the claims, asserting that the Russian military has not ordered Starlink terminals as the system is not certified in the country.



Elon Musk had donated approximately 20,000 Starlink terminals to Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in February 2022. These terminals are utilized by Kiev's troops to operate drones along the front lines. As the investigation unfolds, it raises questions about the potential misuse of satellite technology in conflict zones and the complex dynamics involving private space companies and geopolitical tensions. The article delves into the intricacies of the probe, exploring the implications for SpaceX, the broader satellite industry, and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.





