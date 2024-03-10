First casualties affirmed in Houthi assault on Red Sea shipping

(MENAFN) In a concerning escalation of violence, the United States Central Command has confirmed the first fatalities resulting from a Houthi missile attack on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden.



The incident, reported on Wednesday, marks the first time the Yemeni armed group has claimed lives in strikes on merchant vessels. According to Reuters, the Houthi rebels have been targeting ships associated with Israel in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden using drones and missiles since mid-October of the previous year. Their actions are purportedly in support of the Palestinians amid Israel's military operations in Gaza.



Despite ongoing missile strikes on targets within Yemen by the United States and United Kingdom since December, these efforts have proven ineffective in curbing the Houthi militant attacks. Russia has criticized the United States and the United Kingdom for their bombings, accusing them of violating international law and exacerbating tensions in the region for their own purposes.



The latest attack involved the launch of an anti-ship ballistic missile from "Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen" at the True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged and Liberian-owned bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden, as per the United States Central Command's statement on social media. Reuters identified the ship as Greek-owned. The multinational crew reported three fatalities, at least four severe injuries, and significant damage to the vessel, prompting the crew to abandon the ship after the strike.



This incident marks the fifth missile fired by Yemeni fighters at ships off the country's coast in just two days, according to the United States military. The Central Command emphasized that these "reckless attacks by the Houthis" have not only disrupted global trade but have also claimed the lives of international seafarers. As the situation unfolds, global concerns are mounting, and nations are closely monitoring the implications of the Houthi attacks on maritime security and trade routes. The article delves into the evolving crisis, exploring the geopolitical dimensions and potential ramifications for international efforts to ensure stability in the region.



MENAFN10032024000045015687ID1107957284