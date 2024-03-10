EU dreads inside collides over water

(MENAFN) Amidst growing environmental challenges, a leaked communiqué from the European Commission has raised alarms about the potential for internal conflicts within European Union (EU) member states over water resources, reported Politico on Wednesday. The leaked document, set to be presented to member states next week, outlines the increasing pressure on European Union water resources due to climate change and underscores the urgent need for accelerated preparations to counter global warming.



According to Politico, the European Commission's executive arm has criticized the European Union for not doing enough to tackle the escalating climate risks. The leaked document specifically identifies water scarcity as one of the top threats facing the 27 member countries.



Officials warn that water shortages pose a substantial risk to various aspects of life and could even lead to a race for water supply within the European Union.



The draft communiqué, as cited by Politico, states, "These risks can manifest in multiple forms, some of which include increased competition over water resources across sectors and uses, including potential risk of conflicts within and among the member states over transboundary water resources." This highlights the potential for disputes both within individual states and between European Union member nations over shared water resources.



While the European Union is grappling with a backlash against green policies, the pressure on water resources is intensifying due to a rise in extreme weather events. Instances of heavy rain leading to floods and drought resulting in water scarcity are becoming more frequent, as outlined in the leaked document. The report emphasizes the detrimental impact of climate change on European Union economies and warns that some member countries are already experiencing clashes over water supplies.



The article delves into the complexities of managing water resources in the face of climate change, exploring the potential economic and geopolitical implications for the European Union. It sheds light on the internal strains within the bloc and the need for cohesive strategies to address the challenges posed by water scarcity and climate-related conflicts.





