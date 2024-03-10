Turkish minister associates with Fitch credit rating increase to expected policies

(MENAFN) Mehmet Simsek, the Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance, attributed his country's recent credit rating upgrade by Fitch to the implementation of rules-based, predictable, and compatible economic policies. Speaking via the "X" platform on Saturday, Minister Simsek underscored the significance of Turkey's policy framework in influencing Fitch's decision to raise its credit rating after a span of 12 years. He emphasized that the tangible outcomes of Turkey's economic program have also played a pivotal role in bolstering the nation's credit rating.



Minister Simsek highlighted Fitch's acknowledgment of Turkey's economic progress by raising its credit rating from "B" to "B+" and shifting its outlook from "stable" to "positive." This decision by the international credit rating agency reflects a recognition of the positive changes in Turkey's economic policies since June 2023.



According to Simsek, the positive outlook projected by Fitch signals an ongoing trajectory of rating upgrades for Turkey in the foreseeable future. He expressed confidence that such positive developments will continue to enhance overall financial stability in the country.



Looking ahead, Minister Simsek outlined key factors contributing to Turkey's anticipated financial stability in the coming months. He pointed to declining inflation rates, a reduction in the current account deficit, and a commitment to budget discipline as pivotal elements that will further strengthen overall financial stability in the second half of the year. As a result, Simsek predicts a continued rise in Turkey's credit rating, underscoring the government's dedication to fostering a robust and resilient economic environment.

