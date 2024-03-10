Beijing refers to biggest obstacle facing America

(MENAFN) In a candid assessment of the geopolitical landscape, China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, asserted that the United States faces its greatest challenge not from external forces like China but rather from its own reluctance to recognize another formidable global power as its equal. Addressing a press conference in Beijing, Wang emphasized the importance of relations between great powers being founded on principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation. However, he pointed out that Washington appears unwilling to adhere to these principles.



Wang cited the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden last November, during which both leaders agreed to deescalate trade tensions. Despite this agreement, Wang claimed that Washington has failed to fulfill its commitments. The discussions held in San Francisco did mitigate tensions that had built up over the year, including allegations of "spy balloon" activities and American restrictions on exporting high-tech chips to China.



According to the senior Chinese official, the United States maintains an inaccurate perception of China, and promises made by the United States are not being genuinely fulfilled. He noted that the methods of suppressing China are continuously evolving, with the list of unilateral sanctions against China expanding.



Wang criticized the United States for reaching an "unbelievable level of absurdity" in its efforts to accuse China of wrongdoing. He questioned the credibility of the United States as a major country, highlighting the inconsistency between its words and actions. Wang raised concerns about the United State's jittery response to anything related to China, questioning where its confidence as a major country lies.



As China-United States relations remain complex and multifaceted, Wang's comments underscore the challenges in fostering a constructive and mutually respectful relationship between these two global powers. The article explores the nuances of the diplomatic tensions, emphasizing the need for both nations to find common ground for cooperation while addressing the disparities in perceptions and promises.





