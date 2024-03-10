France voices suggestion for upcoming NATO chief

(MENAFN) In a significant development on the international stage, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has expressed France's preference for outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to assume the role of NATO Secretary-General. The current Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, is set to vacate the position on October 1, following a one-year extension last July. The decision on Stoltenberg's successor is expected to be reached during the upcoming NATO summit scheduled to take place in Washington in July.



Mark Rutte, who has garnered support from key NATO members such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, faces opposition from Hungary. The nomination process requires unanimous support from all member states for a candidate to assume the prestigious position at the helm of the military bloc.



Rutte, who has served as the Dutch Prime Minister since 2010, announced his intention to exit the country's political scene last July. However, he currently remains in a caretaker capacity, awaiting the formation of a new government.



During a joint press conference with Rutte in The Hague, Prime Minister Attal voiced France's endorsement of Rutte's candidacy for NATO Secretary-General. Attal highlighted Rutte's extensive experience, remarkable ability to foster broad unity, and commitment to collective security as key reasons behind France's support.



Simultaneously, Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, made it explicitly clear on Tuesday that Budapest cannot support Rutte's election to the position of NATO Secretary-General.



Szijjarto's opposition stems from Rutte's previous criticism of the Hungarian government in 2021, particularly concerning a law prohibiting the exposure of minors to LGBT-themed content.



The geopolitical dynamics surrounding Rutte's potential appointment underscore the challenges of securing unanimous support within NATO. As the summit approaches, the rifts in support for Rutte's candidacy will undoubtedly be a focal point of discussion among member states. The outcome of this decision will not only shape the future leadership of NATO but also reflect the organization's stance on issues such as human rights and cultural diversity.





