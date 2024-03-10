European stock indices settle following robust WoW performance

(MENAFN) European stock markets exhibited stability on Friday following a week marked by remarkable gains, particularly for German and French stocks, as investors closely analyzed the US jobs report for insights into monetary policy expectations. The continent's primary stock indices maintained their ground, underlining the resilience of European equities amidst global economic uncertainties.



The European STOXX 600 index, representing a broad spectrum of European equities, concluded the week with a steady performance, holding firm at its highest-ever level. This marks the index's seventh consecutive week of advancement, reflecting sustained investor confidence in the region's economic outlook despite lingering uncertainties.



Of particular note were the record-setting performances of the French CAC 40 index and the German DAX index. The CAC 40 reached unprecedented heights, underscoring the buoyancy of French equities, while the DAX index achieved its highest-ever level in the preceding session, reflecting the robustness of the German stock market.



Sector-wise, the real estate sector emerged as a frontrunner, recording a notable increase of 2.1 percent and spearheading sectoral gains. This surge underscores investors' appetite for assets perceived as relatively stable and resilient amid market fluctuations.



Conversely, technology stocks experienced a slight decline, shedding 1.6 percent during Friday's trading session. This dip, albeit modest, highlights the inherent volatility within the technology sector and underscores the nuanced dynamics influencing market movements.



As investors digest the implications of the US jobs report and monitor developments on the monetary policy front, European stock markets continue to navigate a complex economic landscape. Despite the challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, the resilience exhibited by European equities reflects underlying confidence in the region's economic fundamentals and prospects for future growth.

MENAFN10032024000045015682ID1107957277