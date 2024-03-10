ED Officials Attack Case: Sheikh Shahjahan's CBI Custody Extended By Four Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) A district court in West Bengal on Sunday extended by four days the judicial custody of Sheikh Shahjahan, suspended Trinamool Congress leader and a key accused in the attack on ED and CAPF sleuths in Sandeshkhali.

Shahjahan was presented at the Basirhat Sub- Divisional Court, where the CBI counsel moved a plea for extension of his custody by another four days.

The CBI counsel argued that since the investigative agency has got Shahjahan's custody for a limited period, hence it needs additional time to interrogate him.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the judge of the district court approved the extension.

Shahjahan's daughter Shabana Yasmin, who was present in the court, told media persons that her father is innocent.

"My father is innocent. He has been implicated. I am sure the truth will surface at the right time. Let there be a proper investigation in the matter," Yasmin said. However, she refused to give an answer when asked who had implicated her father.

Shahjahan's counsel did not move any bail plea on behalf of his client.

Shahjahan was arrested on February 28, and the next day, the Basirhat Sub-divisional Court remanded him to ten days police custody.

He was then transferred to the custody of CID-West Bengal.

On March 6, the CBI got Shahjahan's custody.