Stocks surge on weak jobs report, fueling interest rate cut speculation

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq indexes saw an uptick in their opening values, buoyed by the release of data indicating a rise in the unemployment rate and a slowdown in wage growth momentum. This development strengthens the prevailing expectation among investors that the Federal Reserve will implement interest rate cuts by mid-year to stimulate economic growth.



Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight decline of 14.55 points, or 0.04 percent, settling at 38,776.80 points. In contrast, the Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up by 7.10 points, or 0.14 percent, reaching 5,164.46 points, while the Nasdaq Composite index posted a more significant increase of 48.73 points, or 0.30 percent, reaching 16,322.10 points.



The US Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics released its highly anticipated jobs report, revealing that nonfarm payrolls grew by 275,000 jobs last month. However, January's data underwent a downward revision, indicating the addition of 229,000 jobs instead of the previously reported 353,000.



Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecasted the addition of 200,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 125,000 to 286,000. Notably, the report highlighted the necessity of adding approximately 100,000 jobs per month to accommodate the growth in the working-age population.



This weaker-than-expected employment data has fueled speculation among market participants regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy approach. With concerns about economic momentum lingering, investors are increasingly betting on the likelihood of interest rate cuts in the near future to shore up the economy against headwinds such as labor market challenges and slowing wage growth. As such, market sentiment remains sensitive to incoming economic indicators and central bank signals, shaping the trajectory of stock indices in the coming months.

MENAFN10032024000045015682ID1107957263