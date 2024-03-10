NVIDIA rises, challenges Apple to get company's second most valuable place

(MENAFN) NVIDIA is making waves in the financial world as it inches closer to overtaking Apple for the coveted title of the second most valuable company globally. This seismic shift in rankings comes as investors show a keen interest in the semiconductor manufacturer, whose chips are the backbone of popular artificial intelligence tools like the GPT chatbot.



In a remarkable ascent, NVIDIA's shares have soared from one trillion dollars to over two trillion dollars in just nine months, leaving behemoths like Amazon, Google's parent company Alphabet, and Saudi Aramco in its wake. Presently, NVIDIA's market value hovers around USD2.38 trillion, trailing behind Apple by approximately USD230 billion and Microsoft by roughly USD645 billion.



Fueling this extraordinary growth is the insatiable demand for NVIDIA's chips, which dominate 80 percent of the advanced artificial intelligence chip market. The bullish sentiment towards NVIDIA has played a pivotal role in propelling the Wall Street Stock Exchange to record highs this year.



The staggering 95 percent surge in NVIDIA's value, coupled with Meta Platforms' notable 46.6 percent increase, sets them apart from their peers in the so-called "Big Seven," underscoring investors' unwavering enthusiasm for all things related to artificial intelligence. As NVIDIA continues its upward trajectory, the race for dominance in the tech sector intensifies, with implications reverberating throughout the global economy.

