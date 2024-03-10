Ongoing Israeli Aggression Claims Lives Of Dozens Of Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 10 (Petra) - The Gaza Strip witnessed a day of intense bombardment on Sunday, with both aerial and ground attacks, resulting in the tragic loss of life and injuries to numerous Palestinians, particularly children and women. This marks the 156th consecutive day of the ongoing aggression against the besieged territory.Medical sources have reported that a house near the Abu al-Qumsan Mosque in the Beit Lahia project was targeted by Israeli occupation forces, leading to casualties and injuries. Communication lines were also severed from the Nuseirat camp, while fires broke out near the Nuseirat market in the central Gaza Strip due to an Israeli occupation raid.In the southern city of Khan Yunis, the eastern areas of the Al-Fokhari area faced shelling from Israeli artillery, resulting in the loss of life and injuries of several Palestinians.Additionally, a number of homes were targeted by the occupation army in the Nuseirat camp and the center of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.Further south, the occupation warplanes launched intense fire belts on the southern areas of Khan Yunis, as well as areas east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.Yesterday evening, the occupation forces opened fire on individuals awaiting aid at the Kuwait Roundabout in northern Gaza, causing casualties and injuries. Simultaneously, artillery shelling targeted areas east and south of Gaza City, east of Deir al-Balah, and north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Strip.Five Palestinians were killed Saturday evening in the occupation bombing of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the coastal enclave.In an infinite toll from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the number of martyrs since the commencement of the aggression on October 7 last year has reached 30,960, with 72,524 individuals injured.The majority of those affected are children and women, and many remain trapped under the rubble.