               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan's Electricity Load Reaches 3,520Mw On Saturday


3/10/2024 5:15:59 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 10 (Petra) -- Jordan's electrical load reached 3,520 megawatts on Saturday evening, as reported by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).
During this winter season, the maximum load reached its peak at 4,050 megawatts, as per official data.
It is noteworthy that the highest electrical load ever recorded in the Kingdom took place last August, reaching an unprecedented peak of 4,220 megawatts.

MENAFN10032024000117011021ID1107957240

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search