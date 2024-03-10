Kuwait's Mod Releases Disciplinary-Detained Personnel On Occasion Of Ramadan

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced, Sunday, that the release of all soldiers on disciplinary detention on occasion of the Blessed Month of Ramadan. The order of their release came from Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzain upon instruction from Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end) ahk

