US Dollar Down To KD 0.306, Euro Up To KD 0.335

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- The US Dollar's exchange rate against the Kuwaiti Dinar dropped 0.11 percent to KD 0.306, while the Euro rose 0.20 percent to KD 0.335 compared to Thursday, said Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) on Sunday.

The CBK added in its online daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the Pound Sterling rose 0.83 percent to KD 0.394, while the Swiss Franc to KD 0.349, and the Japanese Yen to KD 0.002. (end)

