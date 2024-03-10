Kuwait's Moi Releases Disciplinary-Detained Personnel On Occasion Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Mar 10 (KUNA) -- The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Issued on Sunday a decision to release all members of the police force from disciplinary detention on the occasion of the Blessed Month of Ramadan.
The Security Media department in the ministry said, in a press statement, that this decision was upon instruction from Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
hmd
