Kuwait Amir Receives Credentials Of Foreign, Arab Diplomats

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday the Ambassadors of Albania, Myanmar, Tunisia, US and Italy who handed their credentials during a ceremony at Bayan Palace. Senior state officials attended the ceremony. (end) bb

