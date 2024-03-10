Turkiye: Fog Shuts Down Traffic In Bosphorus Strait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 10 (KUNA) -- Heavy fog led to the shutdown of vessel traffic in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait early Sunday, said a statement by a Turkish entity.

The crossings of ships from both directions were suspended this morning due to fog in the Bosphorus Strait over a decrease in visibility, said a statement by the General Directorate of Coastal Safety.

The Bosphorus Strait is one of the busiest sea routes in the region, and the narrowest transcontinental strait in the world. (end)

