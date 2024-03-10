China's consumer prices rise in February, ending deflationary trend

(MENAFN) Recent data released on Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing reveals that consumer goods prices in China experienced a notable uptick in February, marking the first increase since August and reversing a prolonged contraction trend. This development comes amidst a backdrop of economic challenges for the world's second-largest economy, including sluggish growth rates, a crisis in the real estate sector, and elevated unemployment rates among the youth demographic.



According to the report, the consumer price index rose by 0.7 percent last month, contrasting with the significant decline of 0.8 percent recorded in January, which was the largest drop in consumer prices in recent months. The actual increase surpassed analysts' expectations, who had anticipated a more modest rise of 0.3 percent, according to a Bloomberg poll.



China's economic landscape had experienced a contraction in July for the first time since 2021, with sporadic signs of recovery observed in subsequent months, including a brief uptick in August. However, the country grappled with sustained challenges, leading to a continued decline in economic indicators.



Traditionally, consumer prices tend to rise during the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, which occurred in February this year. Dong Lijuan of the National Bureau of Statistics highlighted that the increase in prices was primarily driven by rises in food and service costs, reflecting seasonal trends and other underlying factors contributing to inflationary pressures.



The reversal in consumer goods prices signifies a potential shift in economic dynamics for China, offering a glimmer of optimism amidst ongoing challenges. The data underscores the intricate interplay between seasonal fluctuations, policy interventions, and broader economic trends shaping the trajectory of China's economy.

