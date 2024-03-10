War Update: 73 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-three combat engagements occurred on the front lines in the past 24 hours, most of them in the Novopavlivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes, 95 air strikes and 136 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements," the General Staff said.

According to the report, enemy air strikes targeted the settlements of Hraniv and Synkivka in the Kharkiv region; Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Novosadove, Terny, Yampolivka, Mykolaivka, Semenivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Druzhba, Zhelanne, Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Maksymilianivka, Vuhledar, and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Robotyne and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

Ukrainian forces destroy 35 out of 39 kamikaze drones launched by Russia overnight

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks on Terny and Spirne, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled six enemy attacks outside Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukrainian forces continued to hold off the enemy outside Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, made more than 30 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orihkiv sector, eight enemy attacks were repelled in areas to the east of Levadne and Robotyne and to the west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold their positions.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian combat aircraft struck eight areas of concentration of enemy troops, weapons and military equipment.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck an enemy troop concentration area, an electronic warfare station and an air defense system.