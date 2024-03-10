Enemy Missile Hits Enterprise In Dnipropetrovsk Region, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have fired a missile at an enterprise in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring a 58-year-old man.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Late [on March 9], our defenders of the sky destroyed two enemy drones. They were shot down in the Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts. There was also a missile strike in the region. The aggressor targeted an enterprise in the Novomoskovsk district. A 58-year-old man was injured. He was given the necessary medical assistance and will undergo treatment at home," he said.

Lysak said that the missile strike had caused a fire. Firefighters have already put out the blaze.

At the same time, according to him, Russian troops struck the Nikopol district with heavy artillery fire three times. They also used a kamikaze drone against the district. Explosions were also heard in Nikopol and the Marhanets community.

"There were no casualties there. An infrastructure site was damaged. A fire broke out. The blaze was promptly extinguished," he added.