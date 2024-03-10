Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Rise To 424,060

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 424,060 Russian invaders were killed and wounded in action in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and March 10, 2024, including 900 in the past 24 hours.

Since the war started, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,731 enemy tanks (including 19 tanks in the past 24 hours), 12,850 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 10,466 (+38) artillery systems, 1,015 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 709 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,082 (+41) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,919 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 13,752 (+69) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,672 (+6) pieces of special equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

