Three Civilians Injured In Kherson Region Due To Russian Shelling Over Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, three civilians were injured by enemy shelling in the Kherson region, the invaders hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, four high-rise buildings and nine private houses were damaged.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Yesterday the enemy fired at Stanislav, Beryslav, Oleksandrivka, Osokorivka, Tomaryne, Tomina Balka, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, and the city of Kherson. Russian troops hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, four high-rise buildings and nine private houses were damaged," he noted.

Prokudin emphasized that the shelling damaged an educational institution, a medical facility, and a gas pipeline in Kherson.

He also said that as a result of hostile attacks in the region's settlements, outbuildings and cars were hit. Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by the General Staff, 73 combat engagements took place over the last day. In total, the enemy launched five missiles and 95 airstrikes and fired 136 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.