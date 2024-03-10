Windows In Private House Damaged By Drone Attack In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, no hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded during a nighttime attack by enemy drones, but windows in one private house were damaged.

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with drones at night. The alarm was announced twice and lasted more than three hours.

Thanks to the work of the Air Defense Forces, no hits to residential and critical infrastructure were recorded, the head of the Regional State Administration noted. There were no casualties.

In one of the settlements, the blast wave damaged the windows on the second floor of a private house.

Operational services continue to work on fixing the consequences of the Russian night attack, Kravchenko emphasized.

As reported, on the night of March 10, air defense destroyed 35 of the 39 kamikaze drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine.