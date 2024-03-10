Russians Shell Recreation Camp In Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday night, March 10, Russian troops fired on a recreation camp in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, about 20 settlements of the Kharkiv region, including Hatyshche, Bochkove, Budarky, Dvorichna, and Synkivka, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

Russians conducted airstrikes on Hraniv and Synkivka.

In Bohodukhiv, at 00:05 a.m., the Russian army shelled the territory of a recreation camp. A minibus was on fire and an outbuilding was damaged. There were no casualties.

A 73-year-old man died in Volokhivka, Chuhuiv district, as a result of shelling on March 9 at 6 p.m.

The village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv district was shelled by Russians at 7:44 p.m. and Nechvolodivka at 11:47 a.m. There were no casualties.

MoD experts collect 55t of war-related scrap indirection

According to Syniehubov, three private houses in Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district, were burning as a result of shelling at 4:43 p.m., and a trade pavilion in Vovchansk was on fire as a result of shelling at 3:04 p.m.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday.

Over the day in the Kharkiv region, combined groups of explosive ordnance disposal specialists cleared 12.27 hectares of territory and destroyed 323 explosive devices. Mine clearance is ongoing.

During the day, 15 children with their families were evacuated in the Kharkiv region, added Syniehubov.

As reported, on the night of March 8, Russians launched a missile attack on the center of Chuhuiv. Six people were wounded, and the bus station, hotel, shops, and a high-rise building were destroyed.