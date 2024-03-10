No Enemy Warships In Black Sea - Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, there are no Russian warships in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov. There are no missile carriers.

In the Mediterranean, Russia has three ships, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 12 missiles.

As reported earlier, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has more than 30 vessels underway, including 10 missile carriers.