Kazakh President To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state
visit to Azerbaijan on March 11-12, the press service of the Kazakh
leader said, Azernews reports.
“On March 11-12, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a
state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.
As part of the visit, Tokayev will take part in the first
meeting of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Supreme Interstate Council.
