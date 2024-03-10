Kazakh President To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan on March 11-12, the press service of the Kazakh leader said, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, Tokayev will take part in the first meeting of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Supreme Interstate Council.