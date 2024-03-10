World Ranking: Karabakh Advances 9 Places, Neftch Advances 20 Places

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has announced the new world ranking of football clubs, Azernews reports.

IFFHS said that 2 representatives of Azerbaijan have entered the list of 402 teams.

Last month, Karabakh ranked 70th and rose to 61st place. The Aghdam representative has 164.75 points.

Neftchi saw a 20-step improvement. Neftchi (60.75 points) rose from 398th place to 378th place.

It should be noted that the world ranking is headed by Manchester City (385 points), the last winner of the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish representative Real (313 points) is second, while the Italian team Inter (307 points) is in third place.