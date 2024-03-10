Baku Hosts Final Day Of FIG World Cup Competitions In Artistic Gymnastics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The final day of the FIG World Cup competitions in artistic
gymnastics has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.
Final competitions in exercises on five apparatuses will be held
today. Winners and prize-winners will be determined among
representatives of men's gymnastics in pommel horse, horizontal
bar, and vault exercises, and among representatives of women's
gymnastics - in floor exercise and balance beam exercises.
The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic
Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes
representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.
The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the
2024 Olympic Games.
