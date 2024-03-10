Real Kashmir Play Gokulam Kerala In Must-Win Match Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Real Kashmir FC are all set to take on Gokulam Kerala FC in an I-League 2023-24 fixture at EMS Stadium in Kozhikode today, Sunday, March 10. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM.
Gokulam Kerala are no push overs and the Snow Leopards will have to win the contest to maintain their charge on the I-League title. The Kerala side have won nine out of their 18 games, while Real Kashmir have clinched three points in their 17 outings.
The Srinagar-based club is second in the I-League table, taking 33 points from its 17 games. Gokulam Kerala, meanwhile, has picked up 32 points from their 18 matchups. Table toppers, Mohammedan SC, have accumulated 41 points from their 18 games, making it imperative for the Snow Leopards to take three points in Kozhikode today to keep the pressure on Mohammedan.
Real Kashmir enter the game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over Sreenidi Deccan. On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala fell 3-2 to league leaders Mohammedan.
In the reverse fixture, the Ishfaq Ahmad-coached Real Kashmir trounced Gokulam Kerala at Synthetic Turf TRC. Read Also Real Kashmir Edge Out Sreenidi Deccan 3-2, Go 2nd In I-League Real Kashmir Take On Churchill Brothers In I-League Today
The two teams have played each other nine times, with Real Kashmir picking up three wins and Gokulam Kerala clinching two victories. Four matchups have resulted in a draw.
Today's showdown will be a closely fought contest, but Gokulam Kerala, with its home advantage, are seen as favourites.
The game will be shown live on Eurosport, while FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel will livestream it.
