Int'l Club“Ecosystem” Launched At The World Youth Festival In Russia

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Launching of an international ecology club“Ecosystem” has been announced at a session held as part of the recently concluded World Youth Festival-2024. The objective of the club will be to facilitate the exchange of experiences among eco-leaders from different countries, organize educational events and conferences, as well as incorporate global best practices in ecology. The discussion session titled“International Eco-Community: Creating the Future Together” was supported by Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom.

During the session, participants discussed the potential areas of international collaboration in the field of ecology. They also suggested how to form expert communities, how to engage young people in environmental initiatives, and how to develop new sustainable projects. Key Russian experts and young eco-leaders who have already implemented a large number of international initiatives took part in the event.

“Combating climate change and reducing the negative impact on the environment is impossible without two key factors – technology development and the support of a culture of cooperation. By developing nuclear power plant construction projects around the world Rosatom helps to incorporate a clean energy source into the national energy mix of our partner countries, as well as implement various social and environmental projects together with local communities,” said Vadim Titov, President, Rusatom International Network.

Alexandra Ryabykh, Moderator of the session and Co-chair of“Ecosystem” noted that green diplomacy is becoming one of the key tools in the development of international relations, as the goal to preserve biodiversity, terrestrial and marine ecosystems concerns everyone.

“It is the young generation that determines what our future will be, and as a representative of the all-Russian environmental movement, I can state that the sustainable agenda is becoming more and more popular both in Russia and in our partner countries overseas,” she said.

Rosatom actively participates in projects aimed at eliminating environmental damage, consistently implementing steps toward transitioning to a green economy. The corporation is modernizing equipment that ensures the production of clean energy and annually carries out a set of environmental protection measures.