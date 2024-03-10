Stock market tumbles after record highs amid mixed economic data

(MENAFN) The Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq indexes experienced declines in Friday's trading session, a reversal from their recent record-breaking highs. Chip company stocks, which had previously soared to lofty heights, faced downward pressure, contributing to the overall market retreat. The shift in sentiment coincided with the release of the labor market report, which revealed better-than-expected job creation but also unexpected increases in the unemployment rate.



Preliminary data indicated that the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed down approximately 0.65 percent at 5,123.69 points, while the Nasdaq Composite index fell by 1.16 percent to 16,085.11 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also experienced a modest decline, dropping by 0.18 percent to 38,722.69 points.



Throughout the week, major indices registered mixed performances, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index posting a marginal decrease of 0.26 percent, the Nasdaq Composite index down by 1.17 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by 0.93 percent.



The latest data from the US Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics painted a nuanced picture of the country's labor market. While February saw a robust increase of 275,000 new jobs in the non-farm sector, surpassing expectations set at 200,000 jobs, the unemployment rate also experienced a rise. Additionally, wage growth exhibited signs of slowing, suggesting a potential deceleration in the US economy, which has fueled speculation regarding the possibility of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in June.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addressed these concerns on Thursday, indicating that the central bank is nearing a point where it may be confident enough in declining inflation to consider adjusting interest rates downward. The mixed economic signals have prompted investors to closely monitor future Fed actions and their potential impact on market dynamics.

