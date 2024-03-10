High cocoa prices affect global chocolate industry

(MENAFN) The chocolate trade, renowned as one of the most rapidly expanding sectors in the global food industry, has garnered immense popularity among consumers, elevating chocolate into a coveted commodity within the realms of business and trade. Valued at billions of dollars annually, this delectable industry has captivated the taste buds of consumers worldwide, driving its growth and significance in the market.



However, from the year 2023 to the present, the once-thriving chocolate industry has encountered significant challenges stemming from a surge in cocoa prices to unprecedented levels. Adverse weather conditions, including heavy rains and mold-related diseases, have ravaged cocoa crops in West Africa, a region responsible for producing two-thirds of the world's cocoa, sparking concerns over the global chocolate supply chain.



Data from the InterContinental Exchange, as reported by Bloomberg, reveals a staggering increase in the price of cocoa futures, soaring from USD2,500 per metric ton at the onset of January 2023 to USD6,000 by the conclusion of February 2024. This doubling in the cost of cocoa beans, the primary raw material utilized in chocolate manufacturing, has posed significant challenges for chocolate manufacturers worldwide.



Many industry stakeholders anticipate that the challenges facing the chocolate industry are far from over, with the relentless surge in cocoa bean prices showing no signs of abating. Continued disruptions in cocoa production in West Africa due to adverse weather conditions exacerbate concerns, prompting major producers to explore innovative solutions to mitigate the escalating costs of raw materials.



In response to these challenges, chocolate manufacturers are compelled to adapt to the evolving landscape, seeking strategies to navigate the unprecedented surge in cocoa prices while ensuring the sustainability of their operations. Despite the formidable obstacles ahead, the resilience and adaptability of the industry suggest a determination to weather the storm and preserve the beloved status of chocolate in the global marketplace.

MENAFN10032024000045015682ID1107957156