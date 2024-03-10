India nears economic agreement with EFTA

(MENAFN) Sources familiar with the matter have disclosed to Reuters that India is on the brink of finalizing an economic pact with a consortium of four European nations, marking the end of negotiations spanning nearly 16 years. The agreement, anticipated to be reached on Sunday, aims to bolster trade and investment ties between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, namely Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.



New Delhi is optimistic about the potential economic benefits, envisioning investments from the EFTA countries to reach up to $100 billion over the course of 15 years. This significant investment is targeted at leveraging India's burgeoning market, boasting a population of 1.4 billion people and robust economic growth.



The impending agreement with the EFTA follows recent trade accords inked by India with Australia and the United Arab Emirates. Officials have indicated that negotiations with the United Kingdom are in their final stages, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious objective of achieving exports totaling one trillion dollars by 2030.



The European Free Trade Association, established in 1960 as a counterbalance to the European Union, holds a prominent position in global trade, ranking as the tenth-largest trader of commodities and the fifth-largest for services. The group's extensive network encompasses approximately 30 trade agreements spanning 40 countries and regions beyond the European Union, underscoring its significance in facilitating international economic relations.

