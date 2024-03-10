2 Killed In Explosion In Peshawar's Board Bazaar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Two people were killed and a third critically wounded in an explosion in the capital of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtun province on Sunday morning.
The blast occurred in Peshawar's Board Bazaar, a crowded locality, a police officer told journalists. He also confirmed the casualties.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi suggested it was a suicide blast, The bodies and the injured were taken to the nearby Khyber Teaching Hospital.
Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), police and rescue personnel rushed to the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.
The SSP said:“We are trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide bombing or explosives planted on a motorcycle.”
Bilal Faizi, Rescue 1122 spokesman, said preliminary information indicated the explosives were planted on a motorcycle parked in the area.
Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan are among the terrorism-affected areas of the province.
