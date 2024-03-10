Al-Sisi Reaffirms Egypt's Commitment To Keeping Rafah Crossing Open

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stated that Egypt is determined to keep the Rafah crossing open around the clock and to allow the entry of any aid that reaches the residents of the Gaza Strip as long as the crossings are operational.

Al-Sisi denied, in his speech on Saturday, while attending the 39th Armed Forces Educational Symposium, on the occasion of the Martyr's Day celebration, the rumors about the Egyptian authorities shutting down the crossing.

Regarding domestic affairs, the president said that he opposed the idea of floating the exchange rate unless there was a large dollar reserve.

“10 months ago, I was discussing flotation, and I said that this issue affects Egyptian national security, and our economic evaluation at the time was that we could not do that (float the exchange rate) without having a substantial amount of funds that would enable us to control the market,” Al-Sisi explained.

He noted that it is considered that matters in countries do not follow morals and consciences, but rather regulations and laws.

Al-Sisi said that the Egyptians had faced great pressure during the past four years due to the Corona crisis, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and finally the assault on Gaza.

He added:“Circumstances do not change, and the only solution is through work and perseverance together,” emphasizing:“I have not made a decision to ruin Egypt, nor have I taken any risks with you, nor have we been corrupt, taking your money and squandering it.”