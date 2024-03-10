Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 9: Amir Khan, Kiran's Film Mints 0.9 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "“Laapataa Ladies,” helmed by director Kiran Rao, experienced a surge in its box office earnings domestically on its second Saturday as the film has amassed close to ₹8 crore in India thus far,“Laapataa Ladies” recorded a Hindi occupancy of 29.40% on Saturday, according to Sacnilk by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios, the film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in prominent roles its debut week, the film accumulated ₹6.05 crore at the box office. On the second Friday, it garnered ₹60 lakh. Early estimates suggest that \"Laapataa Ladies\" raked in ₹90 lakh nett on its ninth day in India. Cumulatively, the film has now grossed ₹7.55 crore domestically. It premiered in theatres to acclaim from both critics and viewers alike Read: Laapataa Ladies: 4 money lessons one can learn from this funny, heartwarming take on life“Laapataa Ladies” revolves around two brides, Phool (portrayed by Nitanshi Goel) and Pushpa (played by Pratibha Ranta), who accidentally swap places on a train movie, which received positive reviews upon its release on March 1, has garnered approximately ₹8 crore in global box office earnings, a commendable achievement considering its modest budget reported by ANI, writer Sneha Desai, who penned the screenplay and dialogues of \"Laapataa Ladies\", said the makers wanted the audience to introspect about social conditioning through the characters of Phool and Pushpa.“We wanted people to unlearn societal conditioning and learn that things always change for the better. If you have the gumption to take that first step, you are just one step away from the life that you want to live,\" Desai said Read: Laapataa Ladies review: Netizens hail Kiran Rao directed movie, says 'full of flavor, chaos...'\"Characters like Phool and Pushpa, who are victims of the situation of their upbringing, or the strata in which they live, if they can have the audacity to dream and aspire for a life, all of us are way too privileged to be complaining. So, going for your dreams is what we wanted (to talk about)\" the screenwriter added.(With inputs from ANI)

