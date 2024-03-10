Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka BJP To Stage Protest Against Siddaramaiah Government, BWSSB Blames Drought

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru Water Crisis: India's tech capital is grappling with a severe water shortage, with residents facing daily cuts and some areas receiving water only on alternate days. The BJP has announced a protest at Freedom Park on Monday, March 11 to highlight the water woes. Leader of the opposition R Ashoka alleged that the government's inefficiency has led to a situation where many multinational companies are considering leaving the city, as per ANI report crisis has sparked a political blame game, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the ruling Congress government of mismanagement.R Ashoka said,“This government never focused on real issues and only tried to divert important issues. Many apartments in the city do not have enough drinking water for the residents. The MNCs are planning to move to other places if the situation remains. We will be conducting a protest at Freedom Park on March 11 and announce our demands. If they are not met, we will announce the future course of action,” as quoted by Hindustan Times Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasath Manohar attributed the water shortage to drought, claiming the city receives only 1,450 MLD of water against a daily requirement of 2,100 MLD a meeting with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, Surya said that if the water problem is not resolved within a week, the Karnataka BJP would start a protest at Vidhana Soudha chairperson V Ram Prasath Manohar on March 9 addressed the water crisis the city has been experiencing said, \"We must clarify this to the people of Bengaluru and also the global citizens about Bengaluru. In the city, we have 1 crore 40 lakh population, 150 litres of water consumption per person per day is required. The total quantity required for Bengaluru is 200000 mld (million litres per day).\"Speaking on the sources from where the city is receiving water, he said, \"Right now from Cauvery, we are getting 10450 mld of water. Currently, the reservoir provides 34 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water. The requirement for Bengaluru for the next five months is only eight tmc water. The water from Cauvery will be sufficient till July,\" as quoted by ANI the Siddaramaiah government for attempting to address the issue \"unscientifically\", Surya in a Tweet also offered suggestions to the BWSSB for quick redressal of the issue.\"1) Treated water must be provided for non-potable usage for bulk users like industries & in the construction sector.\"2) Drinking water must be redistributed to places where there is stress.\"3) About 1,300 MLD of available treated water must be diverted towards lakes for recharging aquifers.\"4) Geologists must be consulted on locations where new borewells can be dug up.\"5) On a war footing, redrill/flush existing borewells which have witnessed reduced yields in the last few months.\"6) Instead of disrupting existing contractual water tanker supply, water distribution must be done by efficiently managing other water tankers.\"7) Cauvery Stage-5 must be completed at the earliest through which water availability at the proposed regions can be addressed.\"

(With Inputs from Agencies)

MENAFN10032024007365015876ID1107957000