India, EFTA Sign Free Trade Deal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India and European Free Trade Association Sunday signed the free trade agreement, marking a milestone amid the country's ongoing trade negotiations negotiations with Oman and the UK are also in the final stages four nations comprising the EFTA–Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland–have offered duty-free market access for India's animal products, fish, processed food, and vegetable oils, as reported by Mint EFTA nations have also proposed a $100 billion investment in India by their companies over 15 years, which is estimated to create about a million jobs. The two sides began negotiations for a trade treaty in 2008 first reported on Thursday that the FTA with the four-nation bloc would be taken up by the Cabinet for approval and it would be inked on Sunday to the contours of the deal, signed at Bharat Mandapam today, duty-free access starts immediately and is the best offer among the other FTA partners. EFTA twill also open offices in India to facilitate its companiesHowever, trade experts don't see any major gain from the deal, considering that 98% of India's exports to Switzerland are industrial goods entering at zero tariffs.“India's agricultural exports are minimal and unlikely to increase significantly due to strict quality standards and non-tariff barriers,” said Ajay Srivastava, who heads trade think tank - Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).India has a large trade deficit with EFTA, especially with Switzerland. In FY2023, India's imports from EFTA were significantly higher than its exports, leading to a trade deficit of $14.8 billion's exports to the EFTA countries in FY24 (April 2023-January 2024) were at $1.87 billion, including items like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, apparel, and pearls, precious and semi-precious stones. India imported goods worth $20.45 billion from the EFTA countries in 2023, including pearls, precious or semiprecious stones, precious metals and coins valued at $16.7 billion.

