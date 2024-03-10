'Doosri Mitti Ka Insaan..', Says PM Modi As He Inaugurates 15 Airport Projects, Including New Delhi's Terminal 1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 15 airport projects, including new Delhi terminal on March 10 in Azamgarh. New passenger terminals inaugurated include Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Modi said, \"The people from across the country can see the love and affection of Azamgarh. They can see your enthusiasm...This love is wonderful.\"

He added,“You can see that in the past few days, I have been inaugurating several projects of the country from one place itself. When people hear about several airports, several railway stations, several IIMs and several AIIMS, they get surprised. Sometimes, they also put the old mindset in the same bracket - that it is an election season.”Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections that are scheduled to take place this year, PM Modi remarked,“What used to happen in election season earlier? People in previous governments used to make announcements to deceive people.” He claimed that on analysing previous announcements made 30-35 years ago during election year were just to deceive people while stating, the country can see that“Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai.” He added, \"They used to put up a plaque before elections and disappear after that, the leaders disappeared too.\"

PM Modi further mentioned that the foundation stones laid in 2019, were not for elections. You can see that we have inaugurated it too. He called these inaugural projects“the campaign of my journey for development.”

He urged the citizens of the country to see the year 2024 as a path to development and not through the glasses of elections as he said, \"I am making the country gallop to make it a developed country by 2047.\"

“I am running at a fast pace to make the country a developed India by 2047 and running the country at a fast pace,” PM Modi added.

