Farmers Express Outrage As Karnataka Govt Releases Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu Amid Severe Drought In State

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst the severe drought in Karnataka, farmers and residents alike are facing dire consequences with water scarcity reaching critical levels. The situation has escalated to such an extent that even the state capital, Bangalore, is reeling under acute water shortage, leaving its residents struggling for necessities like drinking water.

Despite the grim circumstances, the decision of the Karnataka government to release more than 4 thousand cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu from the KRS Dam in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, has sparked intense anger and frustration among the affected populace. The move has drawn sharp criticism, especially from farmers who are witnessing their crops wither away due to lack of irrigation water.

Bengaluru water crisis: Private water tanker owners given until March 15 to register themselves

The release of water to Tamil Nadu comes at a time when Karnataka itself is grappling with a severe water crisis, particularly in areas like Mandya and districts dependent on the Cauvery River for drinking water supply. With Bengaluru facing a scarcity so severe that residents are being warned against even basic water usage like washing clothes and cars, the decision to divert water to another state has added insult to injury for many.

The KRS Dam, which currently stands at a water level of 88 feet out of its maximum capacity of 124.80 feet, faces the risk of plummeting further to 70 feet if water continues to be released to Tamil Nadu. Such a scenario could exacerbate the already dire water shortage in the region.

Bengaluru water crisis: Resident of posh gated community rush to nearby mall to use washrooms; check post

However, amidst the outcry and confusion, an engineer has clarified that no water has been released from the KRS Dam to Tamil Nadu. Raghuram, Superintendent Engineer of Cauvery Irrigation Corporation, explained that the increase in discharge rate from the dam addresses the water problem within Karnataka itself.

The drop in water level in the Shiva Dam, responsible for supplying drinking water to Bangalore, has further exacerbated the crisis. With the water level plunging to minus 34 inches, efficient water pumping to Bangalore has become nearly impossible. As a result, water release from the KRS Dam was initiated to rectify the situation, with hopes of replenishing the Shiva Dam and resolving the water scarcity in Bengaluru by Sunday evening or Monday morning.