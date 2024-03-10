Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova Of The Czech Republic Crowned Winner

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic won the Miss World 2024 title on Saturday at a magnificent event in Mumbai. Karolina Bielawska of Poland, the current Miss World, crowned her successor at the star-studded finale here. Krystyna works as a model in addition to pursuing dual degrees in law and business administration. She founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation and is still actively involved in its projects, according to the Miss World website. The highly anticipated event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre on March 09, 2024.

Other winners at Miss World 2024

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun was chosen as the first runner-up. India, which hosted the tournament after 28 years, was represented by 22-year-old Sini Shetty. She was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2022 but sadly failed to reach the contest's final four.

Judges of Miss World 2024

The 12-judge panel for the finale included film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, news personality Rajat Sharma, social worker Amruta Fadnavis, Vineet Jain, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited, Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Jamil Saidi, Strategic Partner & Host - Miss World India, and three former Miss Worlds, including Chillar.

Host of Miss World 2024

Miss World 2024 was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young. The event began with performances by singers Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' video message emphasizing the value of 'beauty with purpose', a phrase linked with the Miss World contest, was also shown at the occasion.