Suspected Thief Falls Into Borewell At Delhi Jal Board Plant, Rescue Operation Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a distressing incident, an individual plummeted into a 40-foot deep borewell within the premises of the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi. Though details about the victim's age and gender remain undisclosed, Jal Board employees reported to the police at 1:15 am on Sunday, saying that the person had entered their office with intentions of theft and accidentally fell into the borewell.

The Delhi Fire Service is engaged in ongoing rescue operations to get the individual out of the borewell. Five fire tenders, in conjunction with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police, swiftly responded to the emergency at hand.

At 2:45 am, authorities received the distress call, marking the initiation of intense efforts to save the person trapped in the 40 to 50-foot deep borewell.

The NDRF team, led by Inspector-in-charge Veer Pratap Singh, arrived at the scene. Their strategy involves commencing rescue operations by excavating a new borewell parallel to the one where the individual is stuck. The collective efforts of the rescue teams aim to ensure the safe retrieval of the person from the perilous situation.

In a separate incident last month in Ramnagar Dhosi village, Gangapur city, a tragic incident unfolded when a 24-year-old woman fell into an open borewell. Administrative officials, acting swiftly upon receiving information about the incident, directed efforts to rescue the woman.

Unfortunately, despite the concerted attempts, the woman, identified as Mona Bai from Rajasthan's Bairwa Dhani, lost her life in the unfortunate accident.